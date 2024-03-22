Happy Pinoys, 2nd in Southeast Asia

Filipinos have a reputation for being resilient and happy people, even in the face of adversity and struggles — a trait often attributed to our strong sense of community, our faith, and our positive outlook on life.

Despite facing numerous challenges, such as natural disasters, poverty, and political turmoil, Filipinos can find joy in simple things and use humor as a coping mechanism.

After a devastating typhoon, Filipinos waste no time restoring their homes and communities.

Despite the destruction caused by earthquakes, we remain strong and united, working together to overcome the challenges and rebuild lives.

Resilience was evident during the Covid-19 pandemic and after a volcanic eruption as we quickly adapted to the new normal and continued to support each other.

Even after widespread flooding, we show resilience by staying positive and helping each other in any way we could.

We boast of a tradition called “bayanihan,” which is like a big ol’ potluck of unity and teamwork — an Avengers assemble moment but with a Filipino flair. Imagine a whole neighborhood coming together to lift each other up, not just physically by moving houses but by lending a hand when you’re missing key ingredients for your pinakbet, adobo, or sinigang. Forget rushing to the store, just give your neighbor a holler — they’ve got your back!

This resilience and ability to stay positive in the face of adversity are genuinely inspiring, as we always bounce back more robust and more determined than ever.

Early this week, recent news came as no surprise. According to the 2024 World Happiness Report by the University of Oxford, the Philippines ranks as the second happiest country in Southeast Asia.

With a standing of 53 out of 143 states, the Philippines improved from last year’s 76th position and 60th in the 2022 report. Finland remains at the top of the list for the seventh year in a row. Afghanistan is reported as the least happy country, with Singapore leading in Southeast Asia.

This 2024 ranking is a powerful mirror reflecting the truth that happiness is not dependent on external factors such as wealth or material possessions. Instead, it blooms from the seeds of our own thoughts and outlook.

Each day, we hold the brush to paint our reality with positivity, to cherish the treasures we possess, and to sow seeds of joy in the hearts of others. It is a choice that we can make every day to focus on the good, to appreciate what we have, and to spread positivity to those around us.

Life can throw us curveballs, but it’s all about how we choose to catch them. Truly Filipino! Happiness is an all-time favorite vibe we’re always chasing after.