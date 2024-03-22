Fugitive Taiwanese fraudster falls

The Bureau of Immigration on Thursday announced that its operatives arrested a Taiwanese national who was wanted by Taipei authorities for corporate fraud.

In a report given to BI commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI Fugitive Search Unit identified the suspect as Chang Chia Wei, a 42-year-old male, who was arrested on 15 March at his residence in Bamban, Tarlac.

According to the BI-FSU, Chang was arrested on the strength of a warrant issued by the BI board of commissioners against the Taiwanese in November 2021 when he was ordered to be deported for being an undesirable alien.

In order for Chang to face justice for his alleged crime, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office requested his arrest and deportation back to Taiwan.