DPWH inaugurates Aurora bypass road

Maria Aurora, Aurora — The Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 3 inaugurated a part of the P594.53-million bypass road in Barangay Galintuja here on Thursday.

According to DPWH regional director Roseller Tolentino, the Canili Bridge III is a vital component of the P594.54-million Pantabangan-Canili Bypass Road project, adding that the completion of the bridge structure in Barangay Galintuja in Maria Aurora marks a significant milestone for the multi-year project, enabling a smooth travel experience for motorists and serving as the primary route to Aurora, bypassing Canili-Diayo Dam.

Extending over 3.78 kilometers, the two-lane Pantabangan-Canili Bypass Road features three bridge components, with the roadway itself covering 3.30 kilometers and the three bridges extending over a combined length of 475.47 meters.

Tolentino said that the inauguration of the project is well-timed, coinciding with the Lenten break when many people will be traveling to their hometowns or visiting tourism destinations such as Aurora.

