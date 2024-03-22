Andrea Brillantes emosyonal sa pagkamatay ni Killua

Naging emosyonal ang aktres na si Andrea Brillantes matapos mabalitaan amg pagkamatay ng asong si Killua sa Camarines Sur at sa kanyang social media page, ibinahagi ng dalaga ang kanyang saloobin ukol sa mainit na usapin.

Ayon sa dalaga, ilang taon na rin ang nakalilipas nang simula nila ng kanyang pamilya na mag-rescue ng mga stray pets at hindi nga raw niya maintindihan kung bakit may mga taong malupit sa mga hayop na ang nais lang maman ay ang mahalin.

Dito ay ibinahagi ni Andrea ang istorya ni Isla, pangatlong aso na kanilang na-rescue na kaparehas ni Killua ay napgmalupitan rin.

“Isla’s owner and friends attempted to kill her by brutal means. They hacked her back and nose, poked out her eyeball, chopped off her leg and teeth, and even buried her alive, thinking she was dead. Thankfully, Isla managed to escape. My mom found her on the beach a few months after her ordeal, and when she told me her story, I immediately insisted that we bring her home with us,” sabi ng dalaga.

Sa ngayon raw ay masaya na at nakikihalubilo na ulit si Isla sa iba pang pets nila.

“Although she still has some fear of men due to her trauma, she now knows she is loved, protected, and will never have to experience that pain again,” saad pa ni Andrea.

Kaya naman nakikiisa ang aktres sa naulilang pamilya ni Killua at sa lahat ng mga furparents na nawalan ng kanilang mga alaga dahil sa pagiging malupit ng ibang tao sa mga hayop.

“Although I never personally met him, I know that golden retrievers are typically sweet, kind, patient, and loving creatures. I can’t understand how Anthony Solares, the man who murdered Killua, could commit such an inhumane act. Not only did he kill Killua, but he also beat him to death with a pipe and stuffed him into a sack without any remorse. Are we just going to let these actions go unpunished? How many more pets have to suffer from animal cruelty and abuse? How many more pets have suffered the same fate without any CCTV footage to prove it?” saad ni Andrea.

Lahad pa ni Andrea, sina Killua at Isla raw ang mga perfect examples kung bakit dapat pabg palakasin ng gobyerno ang pagsasagawa ng batas para maprotektahan ang mga hayop.

“Animal abusers in our country are far too comfortable and need to face much harsher punishments. Let’s be the voice for the voiceless and put an end to animal cruelty!” sabi ng dalaga.