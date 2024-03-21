Newly-elected Baclayan barangay officials

NEWLY-ELECTED barangay officials from Barangay Baclayan in Boljoon town, Cebu province complete the series of seminars
and trainings last 13 to 15 March 2024 organized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government. The officials are (from
left) barangay treasurer Lerrie Ann Sharmaine B. Caitor, Councilor Pretchie Gay P. Habanez, Councilor Joy B. Ramas, Councilor
Franz Joseph Pepino, Councilor Anna V. Lauron, Cebu Boljoon Mayor Joie Genesse Navarro Derama, Cebu Second District
Representative Edsel Galeos, Councilor Marissa ‘Mayette’ Gumera, barangay chairperson Basilides F. Pepino, Councilor Salvador
P. Retutas, barangay secretary JesusBlu Tanilon and SK Chairman Klient Pepino.
