Declare Red Sea, Gulf of Aden ‘warlike zones’

The Department of Migrant Workers on Wednesday said it will push for the declaration of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as “warlike zones” to protect Filipino seafarers.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said this stemmed from a series of missile attacks by Houthi rebels, the most recent of which led to the deaths of two Filipino seafarers.

The 13 Filipinos who survived —including two who suffered major injuries — returned to the Philippines on 12 March.

“In light of the current situation, the Maritime Industry Tripartite Council considers the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as warlike zones and, therefore, strongly recommends to the International Bargaining Forum the declaration of the areas as such,” Cacdac said in a press briefing.

He said seafarers on ships navigating the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden may soon be able to directly report their refusal to travel to those areas to the DMW through an online portal.

“We affirm the seafarers’ right to refuse to sail upon learning that their ships intend to pass through or navigate the Red Sea,” he said.

“The DMW shall have an electronic portal and registry for the seafarers’ exercise of their right to refuse to sail.”

Cacdac said the forms will be provided to manning agencies for distribution to the seafarers.