BFP kicks off awareness campaign

BACOLOD CITY — The Bureau of Fire Protection here brought its fire safety advocacy campaign inside the modernized jeepneys starting Wednesday as one of the initiatives in the local observance of Fire Prevention Month this March.

Dubbed “Reels-On-The-Bus,” commuters can learn about fire safety by watching a 30-second advocacy video while traveling and according to City Fire Marshal Chief Insp. Stephen Jardeleza, they are banking on “the ubiquity of public transportation to deliver vital fire safety messages to the community.”

“This initiative aligns with the vision of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez of transforming Bacolod City into a smart city, where innovation and safety go hand in hand,” Jardeleza said.

The Bacolod City Fire Station has partnered with the Negros East Transport Service Cooperative to play the fire safety advocacy video in all its six modernized jeepneys, plying the Mansilingan-Downtown Area loop.