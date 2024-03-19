VP Sara visits fallen soldiers’ wake

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Vice President Sara Duterte paid a visit to the wake of the four soldiers who were killed in an ambush at the headquarters of the 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army in Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte.

The vice president expressed her condolences, offered prayers and extended financial assistance to the relatives of the four soldiers who were slain in an ambush near a residential area in Barangay Tuayan 1 in Datu Hoffer town in Maguindanao del Sur last Sunday.

The four soldiers were identified as Privates Marvin Dumaguing and Jessie James Corpuz, Private First Class Carl Araña all under the 40th Infantry (Magiting) Battalion and Corporal Creszaldy Espartero of the 3rd Cavalry.

They were ambushed by suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group terrorist groups after marketing food for the “Iftar” of residents in Sitio Bagurot, Tuayan Mother.

Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command Commander Lt. Gen. William N. Gonzales and Maj. Gen. Alex S. Rillera casually received Duterte at the home of Kampilan Troopers.

The Vice President also visited the wounded soldiers who are recovering at Camp Siongco Station Hospital, because the official believes that the soldiers are the so-called heroes of the country.