UAE lends hand to Davao Oro landslide victims

DAVAO CITY — The Department of Social Welfare and Development announced that the United Arab Emirates has donated P55 million worth of relief goods to the Barangay Masara Maco, Davao de Oro landslide victims last 17 March 2024.

To recall, the landslide claimed 98 lives, while eight persons remained missing.

A turnover ceremony was held at Barangay Elizalde in the said town which was led by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, local officials, the 1001st Infantry Brigade and UAE Ambassador to the Philippines His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Alqattam Aizaba.

Gatchalian said 5,000 boxes of family food packs filled with essential items and non-perishable goods will be distributed to the beneficiaries in coordination with the Davao de Oro Provincial Government and the Municipality of Maco.