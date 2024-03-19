Treat PDLs with respect — DoJ

The Department of Justice said persons deprived of liberty are not bad people but people who made bad decisions.

This was according Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez saying they should be treated with respect.

“We, at the DoJ, believe that these PDLs are not bad people. They are people who just made bad decisions in life. They are entitled to humane treatment and services with which they can reform and rejoin our communities as productive members,” Gutierrez said.

She said the DoJ, through the guidance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the able stewardship of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, will continue to put primacy to the protection and promotion of PDL rights.

To show the compassion of the DoJ, a medical mission was conducted at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City on Monday.

The medical mission at the CIW’s maximum security camp gave the female inmates free health consultation, screenings, and access to medical professionals.

The event had the theme, “Empowering Women Behind Bars: Providing Compassionate Care and Support,” coinciding with the celebration of National Women’s Month.

“This initiative goes beyond just providing healthcare. It promotes and restores the dignity of women behind bars,” Remulla said.