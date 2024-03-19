Probe on Chocolate Hills' resort underway — Ombudsman

The probe into the embattled resort built at the foot of Bohol's iconic Chocolate Hills is already underway, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said Tuesday.

The investigation, according to Martires, commenced as early as Monday, with initial reports from three probers who flew to Bohol expected to be obtained today by his office.

"We expect that today, we will be given the list of PAMB (Protected Area Development and Management) members, those who issued business permits and building permits," Martires said in a radio interview.

Many are up in arms on the construction of Captain's Peak Garden and Resort within the vicinity of Chocolate Hills, a Unesco World Heritage Site and a declared protected area since 1997.

The Chocolate Hills has been declared the Philippines' 3rd National Geological Monument since June 1988, owing to its scientific value and geomorphic uniqueness, according to UNESCO.

House Majority Leader for Communications Erwin Tulfo earlier said that apart from the Captain's Peak Garden and Resort, two more resorts, namely, Sagbayan and La Batiang, have been constructed within the famous tourist destination in the municipality of Sagbayan in Bohol.

The Ombudsman, however, assured that an "expanded" investigation would be carried out to further look into the growing number of such resorts.

"That one [resort] in the aerial survey that was given to me, you really won't notice because it's the same color of grass," he averred.

"It's a major headache on the part of DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) and to the members of PAMB (Protected Area Management Board)," Martires pointed out.

While no legal sanctions have yet to be imposed against officials who permitted the operation of the resort pending the investigation, Martires, however, said they will be slapped with both criminal and administrative charges, along with the owners of the resorts, once the probe reveals that the construction is marred with anomalies.

The Ombudsman said he is "hopeful" that the case will be "immediately" concluded after the Holy Week so they could move forward with the preliminary inquiry.

The DENR last week said it had already executed a temporary closure order against the Captain's Peak Garden and Resort, initially issued in September of last year.

The Captain's Peak Garden and Resort operates without an environmental compliance certificate and was issued a Notice of Violation on 22 January, according to the DENR.

Last week, the resort issued an official statement affirming that its construction plans underwent rigorous scrutiny and received the necessary approvals from relevant authorities, including the DENR.

"We have complied with all environmental regulations and have taken measures to minimize our ecological footprint throughout the development process," it said.

The contentious resort will also undergo scrutiny in the House of Representatives and the Senate.