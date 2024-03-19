Nueva Ecija approves individual assistance increase

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija — The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has approved the P20-million additional funds for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

During the 7th Regular Session, Governor Aurelio Matias Umali signed the Memorandum of Agreement for the additional P20-million fund for the AICS that will be distributed to qualified beneficiaries by the DSWD.

Assistant Provincial Social Welfare Development Officer Marijune Munsayac said that the additional fund will help in providing medical assistance, burial and financial assistance to Novo Ecijanos, especially those deemed as indigents.

He added that the beneficiaries of the AICS are thoroughly screened by social workers to ensure that the financial assistance are giving to those who are most deserving.

Meantime, board member Belinda Palilio urged the PSWDO to have criteria wherein the financial assistance will be given to those most deserving, assuring that the beneficiaries have not already received cash grants from other programs by the government that would double the amount necessary.

Munsayac, on the other hand, assured the board that the PSWDO are utilizing a bracket where each beneficiary can only get financial aid every three months, giving other beneficiaries a chance to receive the aid.