CIAC pushes Clark Mega Food Hub establishment

Clark Freeport — The Clark International Airport Corporation has sought the help of the United States Agency for International Development in the establishment of the Clark National Mega Food Hub at the civil aviation complex here.

In a recent signing of a memorandum of understanding with USAID’s beneficiary University of the Philippines Public Administration Research and Extension Services Foundation, the agency aims to seek technical assistance and expert advice for the said project.

The UPPAF is a beneficiary of a grant from USAID for its Regulatory Reform Support Program for National Development Project, a policy regulatory reform program in the Philippines to support the promotion of regional development.

CIAC president Arrey Perez said that Clark will be the first to have a mega food hub project that is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s thrust in providing food security and boost in the investment and economic policies.

He added that the 64-hectare Clark National Mega Food Hub will have an estimated cost of US$152 million, citing that the undertaking will be a public-private partnership or joint venture mode and expected to be completed in 2028.

Early this year, Malacañang’s Investment and Economic Affairs, headed by Secretary Frederick Go, outlined a list that included food and agriculture as among the key sectors for economic development and priority industries for investments.

“The MoU is our initial move in answer to Secretary Go’s advice to President Marcos, to boost agriculture production, increase post-harvest facilities, improve the food logistical chain which the mega food hub in Clark will soon provide,” Perez said.

The UPPAF was represented by chief of party Dr. Enrico Basilio and was joined by USAID’s deputy director Dr. Eric Florimon-Reed during the MoU signing.

Aside from expert technical advice, the UPPAF will also assist the CIAC in the multi-modal transport planning and development in support of the food hub, along with other flagship projects of the CIAC.

“The mega food hub will have cutting-edge facilities at a prime location in proximity to the Clark International Airport with cargo, logistics and warehousing capabilities, plus a distinct advantage by having a seamless road network and a nearby seaport in Subic that allows for the viability of a large-scale agriculture resource operation,” Perez said.

“The project’s success will no doubt increase overall agricultural productivity, revitalize our country’s exports sector, and boost the operations of the Clark airport,” he added.

The CIAC official also disclosed that no less than US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo — who visited the Philippines two weeks ago — recognized the immense potential of the Philippines, “which is how they left with no less than a billion dollars in investments”.

He added the US official posed a challenge “to capitalize on the historic momentum in US-Philippine relations and to seize new opportunities related to clean energy, digital transformation and the innovation economy, and supply chain resilience.”