BI solidifies frontline operations

In order to strengthen its border enforcement capabilities, the Bureau of Immigration held specialist workshops for its Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section last 15 March 2024.

The BI said that the workshops — held at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 — focused on the essential training topics, including the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking referral process, affidavit writing, court investigation procedures and a moot court activity.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco stressed the importance of ongoing skill development, saying that it is vital to support immigration enforcement and border protection operations.