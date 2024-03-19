7K cops gears up for Holy Week

The Philippine National Police on Monday disclosed that over 7,000 police officers are set to be deployed to manage peace and security in major tourist destinations during the observance of the Holy Week.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that the deployment will be composed of trained tourist police officers and the cops will be assigned to major Lenten tourist spots across the country to maintain the safety and tranquility of “both locals and visiting foreigners” throughout the Lenten break.

She also said that the PNP is currently in close coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard to provide security when there are major activities and events related to the observance of Holy Week in the country.

“That’s why we are already preparing for the early resolve of security concerns so that we can quickly enforce crime prevention strategies,” Fajardo said.

She added that at least 427 police service dogs will also be deployed to inspect transport terminals.

The PNP has identified critical areas for police deployment such as tourist destinations, transport terminals, air and sea ports, churches, and other religious destinations.

Fajardo also said that various Police Assistance Desks will be established.

Meantime, the PNP’s Police Regional Offices were given the discretion to raise their alert level and personnel deployment depending on the situation in their areas of responsibility.

Fajardo said the PNP has not yet monitored any serious threats that might disrupt the observance of the Holy Week.