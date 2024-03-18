Tulfo flags DENR over seabed quarrying, onshore blacksand mining in Zambales

Senator Raffy Tulfo was alarmed that fisherfolks residing near the Zambales coast might lose their livelihoods due to seabed quarrying and onshore blacksand mining.

Tulfo, in his privileged speech during the Senate plenary session on Monday night, flagged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for allowing the quarrying and mining activities that threatened the fisherfolks’ income and tourism sector in the towns of San Marcelino, San Narciso, and San Felipe.

“Ang dalampasigan na ito sa Zambales ay pinagkukuhanan ng hanapbuhay ng mga nag haharvest ng bangus fish fry. Sila ay kumikita ng P5,000-13,000 per day, pero ngayon nanganganib ito dahil sa quarrying at blacksand mining (This seashore in Zambales is the source of livelihood for those who harvest bangus fish fry. They earn P5,000-13,000 per day but now it is at risk due to quarrying and blacksand mining),” said Tulfo.

He also noted that the coastal area also contributes to the tourism sector

“Tourist destination din ito para sa mga surfing community, pero nabale-wala ito (It is also a tourist destination for the surfing community, but it has been neglected),” he said.

Tulfo likewise disclosed that the DENR has been issuing Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECC) online "without the conduct of site visits or verification of data on the ground or to fact-checking with local stakeholders.”

He lamented that it has been a “pastime” of the DENR “to point each other’s fingers” when it comes to taking care of the environment.

“Nakaka-pikon kasi (It’s frustrating because) we enacted several laws mandating several agencies, including our LGUs [local government units], to ensure that our protected areas are preserved. Pero imbis na madami ang nagbantay, lahat ay natuturuan lang kung sino ba ang may kasalanan?(but instead many should monitor, everyone is finger-pointing on who is to blame),” Tulfo stressed.

He criticized how LGUs blame the DENR for issuing ECC while the DENR points to LGUs at fault for issuing business permits.

Tulfo also slammed the Protected Area Management Board for blaming the indigenous peoples for managing their ancestral lands. The indigenous peoples, on the other hand, blamed PAMB for not consulting them.

“In the end, sino gumagawa ng trabaho ng gobyerno? Ang taong bayan. Ang netizens ang mas masipag magbantay (who take the jobs of the government? The people. The netizens are more diligent in monitoring the environment),” he said.

Tulfo mentioned the non-government organizations for being very passionate about the environment.

“It is very embarrassing that those who we authorized to protect our environment are the number one violators dahil sa kanilang kapabayaan or sadyang pagpikit sa mga bagay bagay na nangyayari sa kanilang ahensya (due to their negligence or deliberately turning a blind eye to things happening in their agency),” he said.

Tulfo also questioned the implementation of the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System or ENIPAS Act of 2018 which provides for Special Prosecutors and Retained Counsels should there be violations of the environmental policies in the country.

“Ang tanong ko, may mga nakakasuhan ba sa mga violation ng E-NIPAS Act? Napapanagot ba ang mga pabayang government officials? (The question is, have anyone been charged with violations of the E-NIPAS Act? Are negligent government officials held accountable?),” he asked.