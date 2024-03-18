Small fishermen urged: Form cooperatives

San Felipe, Zambales — The provincial government of Zambales is urging small fishermen in the province to form cooperatives and seek its help and assistance to make their livelihoods progress better.

Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. made the appeal in light of the dwindling fish catch in the waters along the Zambales coast as fishermen continue to go back to marginal fishing, adding that small fishermen in the province should avail of funds from the provincial government to develop sustainable fishing methods.

He disclosed the provincial government of Zambales would extend help to organized fisherfolk by as much as P10 million per group for boats and equipment needed in payao fishing, which makes use of fish aggregating devices installed way off the coastline.

“We should adapt to the realities of the times,” Ebdane said. “As far as fishing in Zambales is concerned, payao is the way to go, and a growing number of local fishermen are proving that this is so.”

Previously, Ebdane met with fishermen belonging to the Laoag Integrated Fisherfolks Association at Barangay Maloma here last Friday to discuss concerns about a dredging project that some locals claimed has “scared away” fishes from traditional fishing grounds here.

The project is part of the government’s river rehabilitation program that aims to decongest major waterways heavily silted with debris from the Mt. Pinatubo eruption in 1991.

As much as 10 billion cubic meters of sand was ejected by the volcano and dredging operations since last year have only cleared away from 50 to 60 million cubic meters off the Zambales side, Ebdane said.

In the dialogue, LIFA president Renan Gilig asked Ebdane to “revisit” Department Administrative Order 13 of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and look into provisions for environmental protection.

DAO 13 rationalized dredging activities in the heavily silted river channels of Bucao in Botolan, Maloma in San Felipe, and Sto. Tomas traversing the towns of San Marcelino, San Narciso and San Felipe.