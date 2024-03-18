Bong Go provides assistance to indigents in Science City of Muñoz

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go maintains an advocate of initiatives aimed at helping the poor and helping ensure no Filipino is left behind towards economic recovery.

On Friday, 15 March, Go visited Nueva Ecija, and in coordination with the local government of Science City of Muñoz, including Congressmen Jose Gay “GP” Padiernos and Joseph Violago, Mayor Armi Alvarez, and Vice Mayor Nestor Alvarez, among others, provided assistance to indigents of the city.

In his speech, Go, an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, underscored that he continues to advocate for initiatives focused on the well-being of the marginalized, driving the province toward a more inclusive and resilient future.

“Alam niyo mayroon pong nagsabi sa akin, ‘Sir, mabait ka. May mission ka pa sa mundong ito.’ Ako naman, sinabi ko sa speech ko, noong muntik na kaming madisgrasya, kung namatay kami sa panahon ‘yun, isa pong karangalan ang mamatay habang naglilingkod sa kanyang sariling bayan,” shared Go.

“Gusto ko mamatay ako na nagtatrabaho ako. Magtatrabaho ako para sa Pilipino… Kapag maganda ang iyong layunin o tulong sa ‘yong kapwa, ‘yun ang dahilan kaya buhay kami ngayon at patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. At salamat po sa tiwala na ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Hinding hindi ko po yun sasayangin,” he continued.

A total of 700 indigents received snacks, grocery packs, masks, and vitamins during the activity at the Pag-asa Multipurpose Gymnasium. Select recipients also received shirts, bicycles, shoes, mobile phones, watches, and basketball and volleyball balls.

Meanwhile, through the initiative of Congressman Padiernos, the beneficiaries received financial assistance from the government.

Senator Go, the Senate Committee on Health and Demography Chair, remains committed to ensuring that Filipinos, especially those in underserved areas, have access to quality healthcare services.

The senator, together with his fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, has worked tirelessly to fund more than 700 Super Health Centers across the country, including four in the province. On the same day, he personally inspected the one in the city.

“Isang tawag ko lang po kay Senator Bong Go, lahat po ng kailangan natin (sinusuportahan niya), lalong-lalo na sa sektor ng kalusugan. At parehas kami ng advocacy — ang kalusugan. Dahil napakahalaga na meron tayong magandang kalusugan. Kaya naman nandiyan na at binigyan tayo ng Super Health Center,” Mayor Alvarez expressed.

Aside from the Super Health Center, Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act. To date, there are 161 operational Malasakit Centers, including those at Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC), both in Cabanatuan City, and Talavera General Hospital, that have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide with their medical expenses, according to the Department of Health.

Moreover, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

There are specialty centers inside PJGMRMC that provide burn, trauma, and eye care. Other specialty centers, such as cardiovascular care, renal and transplant care, lung care, orthopedic care, mental health, neonatal care, cancer care, geriatric care, and dermatology care, will also be established inside the said hospital.

To further contribute to the province’s development, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported the construction of the Amphitheater at the Talavera National High School; the rehabilitation of roads in Aliaga, Cabiao, Gabaldon, General Tinio, General Mamerto Natividad, Pantabangan, Zaragoza Talavera, and Cabanatuan City; construction of flood mitigation structures in General Tinio, Quezon, San Antonio, and Zaragoza; construction of multipurpose buildings in Gabaldon, Sta. Rosa and Cabanatuan City; reconstruction of the Llanera public market; rehabilitation of the Baloc public market; and installation of streetlights in Zaragoza.

On the same day, Go was also in Mapandan, Pangasinan where he provided assistance to displaced workers and also witnessed the inauguration of its Super Health Center.