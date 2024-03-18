Benguet townsfolk feast on 12,000 strawberry cupcakes

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Residents and visitors here got their share of the 12,000 strawberry cupcakes during the cake fest as part of the town’s “Strawberry Festival” 2024 at the municipal gym on Sunday.

La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda said that the distribution of the strawberry cupcakes is part of the bid of the local government unit and its constituents to stress that La Trinidad is still the “Strawberry Capital” of the Philippines.

He added that it is also one of the many promotions of the town of their local products particularly strawberries and strawberry products.

Salda disclosed that 240 kilos of strawberries were used in baking the cupcakes and together with the other essential ingredients, around 211 kilos of flour were also used.

The cakes were mainly baked and prepared by members of the La Trinidad Bakers’ Association.

Salda also took the chance in clarifying how strawberry plants look, saying that they are not like trees where people must climb them in order to harvest the berries.

He advised the people who are interested to visit the strawberry plantations of La Trinidad. The famous strawberry plantation where tourists go and have actual strawberry picking is at the swamp area and being operated by the Benguet State University.

This year’s Strawberry Festival 2024 is themed: La Trinidad, the Strawberry Capital of the Philippines stressing that the tow is the “Sirom ni During” or the home of the strawberries in the country.