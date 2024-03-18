Army offers ‘iftar’ amid Ramadan

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur — The Philippine Army’s 106th Infantry Battalion based in Imelda town, Zamboanga Sibugay is offering Iftar — the evening meals taken by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan — to 30 mosques in the province.

106th IB commander Lt.Col. Anshary Pumbaya said the kick-off ceremony of the Iftar offerings started last 12 March in a local mosque in Poblacion village, Malangas town, serving around a hundred Muslim faithful.

Pumbaya said 29 other mosques within the province will be offered with Iftar during the entire month of Ramadan.

He said this is the unit’s efforts to keep good relations, long-lasting peace and development in the area of its operations.

“Providing simple food during Iftar to the Muslim Communities will not only showcase the importance of giving but also a time of inspiration and an opportunity to come together, strengthen relationships, and show gratitude for all the blessings of life, especially the blessing of peace and unity among everyone,” Pumbaya said.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Viray III, commander of the 1st Infantry Division, spearheaded the recent groundbreaking ceremony for a new road project, alongside a medical and dental mission in Barangay Saad, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.