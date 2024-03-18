Army highlights capabilities to students

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The military has showcased their operational capabilities through a Simultaneous Static and Kinetic Display they held at the Mindanao State University-Maigo Schools of Arts and Trades Campus and North Central Mindanao College in Lanao del Norte.

5th Mechanized Infantry (Kaagapay) Battalion commanding officer Lt Col Juvegleen Escandor said that state troops displayed their operational capabilities at MSU-Maigo Schools of Arts and Trades Campus in Maigo town and North Central Mindanao College in Lala town on Saturday.

Escandor said the Static and Kinetic Display was a significant activity aligned with the celebration of the 127th Philippine Army Anniversary, adding that the activity reflects the unit’s dedication to engaging with the community and to deepen understanding and appreciation of military operations and equipment.

The event also saw enthusiastic participation from the Reserve Officer Training Corps students and faculties of both institutions as it also provided them with firsthand observation of the latest military equipment and personnel capabilities used by the Mechanized Infantry Units of the Philippine Army.

“By interacting closely with the military, the students have gained valuable insights into the dedication and professionalism of the armed forces, fostering a deeper sense of respect and admiration,” said Escandor.

He stressed that the 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalion remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting peace, security and unity across Lanao del Norte and beyond.