‘Araw ng mga Empleyado’ showcases skills

DAVAO CITY — Employees from the different departments of the local government here participated in the fun walk with festive motifs, Zumba and cheer dance competitions during the Araw ng mga Empleyado event held at Rizal Park last week.

Vice Mayor Jesus Melchor Quitain Jr., during his speech, said that the Araw ng Empleyado is a day when the employees are bound to enjoy and have a break from their duties.

He also lauded the employees, whom he said are the backbone of the local government unit.

“You, employees are constantly here running all the departments, giving services to all the Dabawenyos in need. You are the implementors. I salute you and congratulations for the job well done this year, last year, and many years before that,” Quitain said.