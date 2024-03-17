Female leaders drive Globe forward

With female employees making up 44 percent of its workforce and holding 53 percent of executive positions within the organization, Globe Group lives up to its commitment to gender equality and leadership diversity.

The company’s reputation as a hub of excellence for women contributed to the Philippines’ recognition as a leader in female representation in the boardroom in the Asia-Pacific region at 41 percent rate, according to the 2022 Global Gender Gap report.

The Globe Group’s initiatives go beyond numbers, concentrating on fostering and motivating women leaders to not only succeed in their respective areas but also set the stage for the future generation.

“The success of Globe lies in the diversity and dynamism of our leaders. Our female leaders, in particular, embody the values and vision that drive us forward,” said Ernest Cu, Globe Group president and CEO.

On the occasion of National Women’s Month, Globe Group spotlights three of its female leaders driving the company’s technological innovations and culture of inclusivity. They are Susana Beatriz “Beia” Latay, the newly appointed CEO of KonsultaMD; Joan Peñaflorida, president and CEO of Yondu; and Irish Salandanan-Almeida, Globe’s chief privacy officer.

KonsultaMD is a telemedicine service app that offers 24/7 online doctor consultations via chat, voice or video call from the comfort of one’s home, as well as medicine delivery, diagnostics, and home care. It is a joint venture of Globe Group, AC Health and Salud Interactiva.

With an illustrious career that includes leading investments in Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc., Latay aims to position KonsultaMD as a key player in the healthcare sector.

“Our goal is to serve as a dependable ally throughout our users’ healthcare experiences, particularly in moments when the complexity of navigating the healthcare system seems daunting,” Latay said.

Meanwhile, Yondu is an IT solutions provider for empowering businesses through secure, scalable and innovative technologies.

Peñaflorida began her journey at Yondu as a consultant and has been at its helm since 2014. Under her guidance, Yondu has flourished into a premier IT solutions provider, equipping businesses with cutting-edge technological solutions.

“At Yondu, we believe in harnessing the power of technology not just to drive business forward, but to create an environment where talent thrives and hard work is recognized. I am proud to lead a team that is as dedicated to innovation as it is to nurturing a supportive and engaging workplace,” she said.

In 2019, Peñaflorida was honored with the Asia CEO Awards’ Circle of Excellence for her impactful leadership and innovation. In the same year, she was also nominated as EY Entrepreneur of the Year, which is a testament to her forward-thinking approach and leadership.

Salandanan-Almeida leads the company’s efforts in data privacy. Her leadership in promoting privacy awareness reflects a dedication to enabling individuals with the knowledge to protect themselves online, where threats and risks thrive.

“In a world where many of our daily transactions and interactions are online, safeguarding privacy becomes not just a responsibility but a mission. At Globe, we are committed to setting the gold standard for data protection and empowering our customers and employees with the knowledge and tools to secure their information. This commitment is deeply personal to me, especially as a mother striving to create a safer digital future for all our children,” Salandanan-Almeida shared.

The Globe Group remains dedicated to uplifting Filipino lives through innovative solutions, with women leaders at the helm steering the company towards a brighter and more inclusive future.