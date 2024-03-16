Zambo jail gets IT boost

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Governance in Justice or GoJust program will fund critical Information Technology Equipment for the Zamboanga City Reformatory Center as part of its inmate record digitization initiative.

Jail Supt. Xavier Solda, Warden of the ZCRC Male Dormitory, announced on Friday that GoJust will donate approximately P446,000 worth of ITE to improve inmate record processing at the facility.

“We are pleased that during our meeting with the GoJust board earlier this month, they committed to supporting the second phase of digitizing inmate records at the ZCRC,” Solda said.

Solda explained the project aims to “move toward increasing the efficiency of digitalization data storage capacity” for ZCRC inmate records.

The center expects to receive critical IT equipment from GoJust, including computers, data storage devices, servers, printers, computer hardware, and network and communication equipment, he added.