Roads built for Rizal pineapple, rice farmers

The Department of Agrarian Reform announced on Saturday the turnover of two farm-to-market roads valued at P32 million to local officials of Pililla and Jalajala in Rizal province.

DAR Undersecretary for Support Services Rowena Nina Taduran, along with Regional Director Macdonald Galit, led the turnover ceremony for the two roads situated in Barangay Halayhayin in Pililla and Barangay Bagumbong in Jalajala.

The projects were executed under the Sustainable and Resilient Agrarian Reform Communities funded by the Agrarian Reform Fund.

“Our services do not end with giving farmers their land to till. We will also provide various support services to capacitate them and ensure their success in farming,” Taduran affirmed.

Taduran emphasized that the project, carried out in collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the local government, aims to alleviate poverty in marginalized areas and enhance the quality of life of its beneficiaries through sustainable agricultural development.

“Road concreting projects in rural areas bring the most benefit to our small-scale farmers as these can directly link agricultural lands to major market centers. An improved road also allows safer and faster access of rural communities to schools, hospitals, and industries for employment,” Taduran elaborated.

According to Galit, the newly paved roads will be advantageous to 995 pineapple growers in Pililla and 2,681 rice farmers in Jalajala.

“These roads would also help not only the farmers but also the people in the community. They now have concrete roads, that would make transportation easier for everyone,” Galit remarked.

Faustino Casabal Jr., a rice farmer from Jalajala, recounted that in the past, the road would easily flood, impeding motor vehicle passage.

“Now that it is concreted, travel is faster and easier. Also, the frequency of commuter trips has increased, and we can now bring our products with minimal travel expense,” Casabal shared.