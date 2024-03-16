PhilHealth to receive PCSO remittance in support of Universal Health Care

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles (center) while handing over a check in the amount of P360.3 million to Ma. Lourdes V. Naguit (left), PhilHealth’s Chief for Investment Division of the Treasury Department, to further improve the benefit packages under the Universal Health Care. Witnessing the event is PhilHealth's Fiscal Controller IV Melody A. Planillo.

Under Rule IX, Section 37(c) of the IRR of Republic Act No. 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act of 2019, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will allocate 40 percent of its Charity Fund for the improvement of PhilHealth’s benefit packages.

Among the benefits that will be improved through the PCSO funds include the enhancement of Z benefit packages for post-kidney transplant, breast cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, open-heart surgery for children, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and rationalization of selected medical and surgical procedures.

The said amount will be first remitted to the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) as mandatory contribution of the PCSO for the 4th Quarter of 2023, and will be released to PhilHealth through the General Appropriations Act.