Israeli envoy visits Ilocos Region

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines and MASHAV — Israel’s agency for international development cooperation — in partnership with Caritas Philippines Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia, Vigan and Diocese of Laoag donated shelter repair kits comprised of roofing materials to families and communities affected by typhoon “Egay” in Ilocos region.

Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines H.E. Ilan Fluss personally visited the communities in Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte and met with the beneficiaries of the project, as at least 50 households received shelter repair kits from Israel Embassy, which were used to repair their houses wrecked by typhoon “Egay” in July 2023.

“I am happy to meet the families and to know their stories of hope and resilience. It was heartwarming to know their personal stories. May the humble assistance of Israel help them rebuild their homes and help them get back on their feet,” Fluss said.

The Ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Ilocanos for their warm hospitality.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Caritas Philippines for partnering with us on this project. The Embassy looks forward to more meaningful initiatives with you,” said Fluss.

The project is another milestone in the strong relations between Israel and the Catholic church which was established 30 years ago.

The official working visit of the Israeli Ambassador to Ilocos Region also includes separate meetings with Ilocos Norte Governor Matt Manotoc and Ilocos Sur Governor Jerry Singson together with Caoayan Mayor Germelina Goulart.

Discussions focused on their respective provinces and possible areas of cooperation especially on innovation and technology water, and agriculture.

Fluss also met with Bishop Renato P. Mayugba, Archbishop Marlo Mendoza Peralta, Narvacan Mayor Pablito Sanidad Sr. and Piddig Mayor Eddie Guillen and paid a courtesy visit on Mariano Marcos State University headed by president Shirley C. Agrupis.

“Israel is a distinguished nation which has earned the title of “The Start-Up Nation,” housing cutting-edge research and development in Science and Technology, Medicine, Agriculture, Security and virtually every other field in today’s modern world,” Dr. Agrupis said.

The Israeli envoy also discussed with MMSU possible areas of collaboration in agriculture and education, among other sectors.

Another highlight of the visit to Ilocos is International Holocaust Commemoration and Opening of the Holocaust Exhibit led by the Department of Education at Mabilbila Integrated School in Ilocos Sur.