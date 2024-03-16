DSWD, U.S. Peace Corps renew partnership

The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Friday has approved to renew its partnership with the United States Peace Corps following a courtesy meeting last Thursday with representatives of the US agency that trains and deploys volunteers.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said that during the meeting at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City, they discussed the possibility of renewing the Memorandum of Understanding which will expire this year.

Under the MoU, the US Peace Corps deploys volunteers to DSWD centers and licensed and accredited Social Welfare and Development Agencies to assist the staff in attending to the residents.

To recall, the DSWD was able to maximize the support of Peace Corps volunteers in the implementation of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program in Region 3 during the onslaught of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The US Peace Corps executives who met with the Secretary were director of Management and Operation Bryan Cummins, program manager and team leader Roberto Yangco, program manager for Peace Corps Response Milosil Cruz and Community Integration Coordinator for Children, Youth and Family Project Georgina Ciriaco.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Marites Maristela and concurrent officer-in-charge deputy program manager for Operations under the 4Ps-National Program Management Office Rosalie Dagulo also attended the meeting.