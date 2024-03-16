DA assures aid to Oriental Mindoro

The Department of Agriculture assured government assistance to the affected farmers of Oriental Mindoro who have suffered damages and losses to their crops brought by the onslaught of El Niño.

DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said that the government will extend its Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest.

“The insurance claim is about P20,000 per farmer. The ACPC is about P25,000 in survival and recovery loans,” said De Mesa, adding that seeds and fertilizers will also be included in their recovery assistance.

The DA also said that its Rice Farmers Financial Assistance will also distribute some P4 million worth of cash assistance.

“That’s a big deal for them because it’s extra assistance during El Niño. There is also a program with the Food and Agriculture Organization for what is called cash for work,” De Mesa said.