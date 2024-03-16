Billing issue threatens Cagayan de Oro water supply

The Cagayan de Oro City Risk Reduction and Management Department said Saturday it is working with barangays and national agencies to prepare for a potential water shortage due to a billing dispute between the Cagayan de Oro Water District and its supplier, Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc.

CDRRMD chief Nick Jabagat said in a statement that a stoppage of water supply could occur next month after COBI issued a disconnection notice to COWD for unpaid bills.

He added that the disconnection could affect at least 40 percent of the city’s water supply, primarily impacting barangays on the western side.

The development came despite reassurances from Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy.

The mayor’s administration has prepared contingency measures, including requesting the Bureau of Fire Protection to allocate additional fire trucks for water deliveries.