LATEST

ANESSA welcomes summer with an extraordinary experience

LOOK: As ANESSA evolves beyond UV protection to nurture the future beauty of your skin, Filipina actress, print, ramp, and commercial model Isabelle Daza, along with co-brand ambassadors, gather at SM Mall of Asia event hall to celebrate the launch of their newest sunscreen products. ANESSA, which offers sun protection that does not only protects the skin from damaging rays but also nourishes it. The Suncare line includes powerful ingredient lists to prevent photoaging, improve skin hydration, and guard against dryness, along with technological advancements for their GOLD and MILD series, plus a power-packed ingredient list to protect from photoaging, improve skin’s moisture, and protect from dryness. The brand also introduces sustainable paper boxes for its products to ensure that the skin-loving suncare is also earth-loving. | via 📷 Dianne Bacelonia