AFP vows ‘total victory’ vs Eastern Visayas insurgents

TACLOBAN CITY — The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it is aiming for a complete eradication and complete victory against the communist insurgents in Eastern Visayas this year.

8th Infantry Division commander Major General Camilo Ligayo said during the quarterly meeting of the Regional Peace and Order Council that significant advancements in the campaign against the communists’ Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee will lead to its total defeat this year.

“This year, we aim to completely eradicate and achieve total victory against the EVRPC. This goal will be realized through significant advancements in our anti-insurgency efforts, highlighting the undeniable strength derived from our collective endeavors,” Ligayo said.

“United as a cohesive force, we pave the way for lasting peace and progress across Eastern Visayas,” he added.

Ligayo also lauded the collaborative efforts of RPOC-8-member agencies for the significant gains in the fight against the EVRPC.

The meeting was presided by RPOC chairperson and Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, alongside council members and officials from the 8ID of the Philippine Army, Police Regional Office 8, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and other member agencies.

They focused the discussion on the notable achievements on counter insurgency and the maintenance of peace and order in the region.

Meantime, Lieutenant Colonel Manuel B. Degay Jr., the operations officer of AFP’s Joint Task Force Storm, provided an update on the council’s Internal Security Operations in Eastern Visayas.

Degay highlighted the joint efforts of RPOC-8 and the Regional Task Force 8 in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict in the weakening of the capabilities of four Sub-Regional Committees and one Island Committee of the EVRPC.

He added that the National Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center has confirmed the dismantling of P2, IC Levox, and Elcon Platoon, SRC Browser units of the EVRPC.