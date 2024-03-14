BARMM eyes centralized data system

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is set to construct a P27.1 million centralized data management system for the Office of Chief Minister’s inside the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City.

The BARMM Information and Communications Office will lead in the construction of the OCM data center facility and centralized network with an integrated Internet Protocol telephone system.

BARMM held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the edifice on Wednesday with JS Aromatic Communication Services as the contractor of the project.

ICO chief Yusoph Abdullah disclosed on Thursday that the project will cost P27.1 million and is expected to complete the project in 365 calendar days, adding that the construction of the OCM data center facility aims to build and establish a reliable and secure data center in the country.

“This initiative underscores the Bangsamoro Government’s dedication to building the necessary digital infrastructure to enhance data privacy and security, as well as to establish an E-governance framework across the region,” Abdullah said.

“It will house all information systems, websites, information communication technology management systems, applications, and data among the ministries, agencies and offices,” he added.

Abdullah also said that the Data Center will be the cornerstone of the OCM ensuring the secure, reliable and efficient management of vital information.

“We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact it will have for OCM and the boundless possibilities it will unlock for generations to come,” he said.