Angeles City mayor on warpath vs 'abusive' land developer

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. expressed his commitment to indicting real estate company Clarkhills Properties Corporation which was allegedly behind the shootings in Angeles City, Pampanga, leaving a number of residents wounded.

“I am condemning in strongest terms the shooting of residents today, 12 March at Sitio Balubad, Barangay Anunas, Angeles City, where six residents were injured,” Lazatin said.

Reports showed that the recent violent altercation follows a long-standing series of heated encounters between area residents and Clarkhill’s demolition team due to disputed lands.

The company’s destruction attempts first began in October 2023 although unsuccessful owing to the oppositional efforts of Sitio Balubad residents.

On 8 February 2024, a surprise demolition proceeding instigated by Clarkhills finally led to a roused confrontation between the indignant residents and the demolition team assisted by the police. The standoffs reportedly played out several times before leading up to the shooting.

On 12 March, witnesses revealed that Clarkhills security guards fired shots towards residents who were reconstructing the wall destroyed by the demolition crew following the 8 February clash, resulting in injuries.

Moreover, residents expressed their terror towards the brutal events and worry for the well-being of the residents.