Sibugay unlicensed gunsmith nabbed

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Authorities arrested an unlicensed gunsmith in Payao town in Zamboanga Sibugay province and seized from his possession several undocumented low and high-powered firearms and different live ammunition for different calibers of firearms.

Police Regional Office in Zamboanga Peninsula director P/Brig Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding on Wednesday disclosed that a team from the police Regional Special Operations Unit-Regional Intelligence Division conducted the operation on Monday night.

Masauding said the operation was carried through a service of search warrant for undocumented firearms kept by alias “Gaga,” a gunsmith at Purok Mangga, Barangay Kima in Payao.

The search resulted in the seizure of several high and low-powered firearms entrusted to his possession by unlicensed gun holders in the province.

Among the seized firearms were two units of 5.56 M16 rifle; two units of KG9 automatic rifle; one unit of KG9 pistol; three units of 12-gauge shotgun; four units of cal. 38 revolver; one cal. 22 pistol and several live ammunitions for different calibers of firearms.

The search warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 36 of Ipil town in Zamboanga Sibugay for Violation of R.A. 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act.

Masauding commended the joint operatives of RID 9 and Payao MPS for the successful seizure of illegal firearms and ammunition in the municipality of Payao.