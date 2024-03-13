BARMM strengthens healthcare system

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao — through the Ministry of Health — has undertaken various significant initiatives to strengthen the healthcare system in the island provinces of the region.

BARMM-MoH Assistant Secretary Dr. Abdulhalik Kasim revealed on Wednesday that the ministry has delivered seven land ambulances, one patient transport vehicle, medical assistance, Belmont drugs and other essential medicines, including cash assistance worth P280,000 for Zamboanga City.

The distributed ambulances were allocated to the Integrated Provincial Health Office Basilan, Luuk District Hospital, Lamitan District Hospital, Maluso Rural Health Unit, Sumisip District Hospital, Bongao RHU and Panamao District Hospital, while Jolo RHU received the patient transport vehicle.

Kasim said the Tulong Medical Assistance beneficiaries — valued at P500,000 each — were from Parang District Hospital, Sulu Provincial Hospital and Maimbung District Hospital.

Six selected students received P30,000 each in licensure examination cash assistance funded under the Transitional Development Impact Fund 2022-2023 during the event.

Member of the Parliament Atty. Laisa Alamia outlined her plans to strengthen the support of her office to the MoH in response to countering malnutrition and increasing the delivery of quality healthcare services.

MPs Atty. Jose Lorena, Abdulkarim Misuari, Nurreedha Misuari, Hamid Malik, Don Mustapha Loong and former MP Sahie Udjah also expressed their resounding support for the development and modernization of the healthcare sector.

Kasim stressed that these projects’ significant impact in delivering efficient and timely health services in the BARMM island provinces.