AFP-U.S. troops ramp up joint ops

The United States Indo-Pacific Command, or USINDOPACOM, assured the Armed Forces of the Philippines of more high-level engagements, bilateral cooperation, and interoperability exercises to ensure a free and open region.

This developed as AFP Chief of Staff, General Romeo S. Brawner Jr., met recently with USINDOPACOM commander, Admiral John Aquilino, at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Brawner and Aquilino discussed the lineup of military programs between the Philippines and the US, including the upcoming Balikatan Exercise, the Maritime Cooperative Activities, and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement site projects.

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said that both officials explored ways to strengthen the Philippines-US coordination with militaries from like-minded nations “to advance the rules-based international order and secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

Trinidad did not elaborate on the details, however, citing security reasons.

China has been aggressively conducting patrol and “harassment” activities in the South China Sea, which it has claimed in whole, including the part that overlaps with the West Philippine Sea.

A 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration declared as baseless China’s South China Sea claim, while backing the Philippines’ right to the WPS, including its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

Trinidad said Brawner emphasized to Aquilino the Philippines’ intention to continue its high-level coordination with US forces to enhance their interoperability.