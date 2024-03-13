2 injured Pinoy seafarers home today

The two Filipino seafarers who were injured when their ship was struck by a missile fired by Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden are arriving in the Philippines today, the Department of Migrant Workers confirmed yesterday.

“Two injured [Filipino] seafarers on the True Confidence will arrive home via air ambulance on 14 March,” DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The whole-of-government team, as directed by the President, will once again be ready to receive and provide full assistance and support,” he added.

A total of 13 Filipinos survived the missile attack, but two other Filipino seafarers were killed when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen fired on their ship. Eleven of the 13 arrived in the country last Tuesday.

The seafarers have received financial assistance of P50,000 from the DMW, P50,000 from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and P20,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.