Scammer pulls off fund drive heist

TACLOBAN CITY — A donation drive intended for a two-year-old girl who is in critical condition after she was attacked by four stray dogs in Calbiga, Samar went up in smoke and ended up in a Bingo online game when a public school teacher was victimized by an online scammer.

Jomar Pakit, a teacher at Calbiga National High School and neighbor of the child, reported to the municipal police station the scamming after he found out that all the money on his e-wallet account where the donations were sent instantly vanished.

In his report to the police, Pakit said that an individual — who introduced himself as an employee of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office — called him and expressed his intention to help in the donation drive.

The unidentified person told Pakit that he will receive a verification code on his mobile phone which he has to give the caller to complete the transfer of funds.

Later, Pakit said three transactions were taken from his GCash account and got transferred to the Online Bingo platform while another purchase was made to Lazada. The online scammer was able to cart P61,300 worth of donations.

The victim said that he tried calling the mobile number but it can no longer be reached.