San Pedro solon salutes women empowerment

In line with the observance of Women’s Month in the country, San Pedro City Lone District Representative Ann Matibag has expressed her regard to women empowerment as her office continues to serve and fight for the rights of their fellows toward gender equality.

The lawmaker will also join fellow House Representative Geraldine Roman to the United States to attend the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women as the country’s representatives from 14 to 22 March 2024 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

“The City of San Pedro is very supportive to women and gender equality and we’re very proud that it is also supported by our national government,” said Matibag, adding that women are becoming productive in different fields locally and globally.

“Not only known for the beauty and brain, but Filipino women have also the guts, courage, the will and leadership to make everything better,” she added. “We are proud to announce with our fellow world leaders that women in our country are being well-respected, treated as an equal and honored,” she added

Roman and Matibag, the chairperson and vice chairperson on committee on women and gender equality respectively, are assigned by the House of Representatives as delegates for the Bilateral Meeting with Members of the European Parliament from the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender.

Matibag also placed third in the last month survey of the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. at the House of Representatives-CALABARZON “Boses ng Bayan” Annual Report job performance ratings with 88.8 percent.

Known for her projects as an elected lawmaker in San Pedro since 2022, Matibag has empowered also her city through her continuous scholarship programs, various livelihood projects, infrastructure projects, and medical missions and assistances aside from her principal authored bills.

She is also branded by her people as LaguNanay [Nanay from Laguna] due to her love that she gives wholeheartedly to her kids and to the people of Laguna since she served as Laguna’s Provincial board member from 2019 to 2022 and now as San Pedro City lawmaker.

“All efforts, all works, all projects, and that's from the love of LaguNanay,” Matibag said. “The City of San Pedro is really honored to be in the UN’s committee on women’s right and gender session.”

In terms of public service, she also thanked other women government elected and appointed cabinet officials that have been actively serving the country from the city and barangay councils, mayoralty, House of the Representatives, Senate and up the executive branches of the government.

“It’s really an honor to represent our country in the UN. Women in our country have excelled not only in leadership but also in other fields like fashion, music, arts, entertainment and sports. They are too many to mention but all of them have brought pride and glory to our nation,” said Matibag.