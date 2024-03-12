Phl welcomes deeper military ties with Germany — Marcos

BERLIN, GERMANY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday (Berlin time) said the Philippine government is open to broadening cooperation beyond traditional training to include new areas such as cyber and maritime domains.

In a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz here, Marcos Jr. highlighted Germany's significant role in training personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) since 1974, making it the second oldest formal defense partner of the Philippines.

"I expressed our appreciation for Germany's continuous support for the capacity-building of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)," Marcos Jr. added, as he highlighted the importance of evolving cooperation in addressing modern security challenges.

Marcos Jr. also acknowledged the recent signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent on Strengthening Cooperation in the Maritime Sector between the transport agencies of both countries.

"I am heartened by Germany's increased interest in enhancing maritime cooperation between our two countries, and I welcome more initiatives to enrich this relationship," the Chief Executive said.

In January this year, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed Europe's concerns over China's aggressive actions against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, highlighting their violation of international laws and interference with freedom of navigation.

During Baerbock's visit, central discussions centered on political and economic ties, emphasizing Germany's peace efforts and developmental collaboration with the Philippines, alongside both nations' dedication to upholding the rules-based international system amidst escalating tensions in the South China Sea.