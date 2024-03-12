PBBM recognizes Germany's interest in expanded labor cooperation, vows to protect OFWs' rights

BERLIN, GERMANY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday (Berlin time) said that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) play a crucial role in enriching German society while bolstering the country's workforce.

In a joint press conference here at The Chancellery, Marcos Jr. said the OFWs, especially those healthcare workers, gave invaluable contributions to Germany's culture and economy.

Acknowledging Germany's interest in expanding labor cooperation to include other skilled Filipino workers and professionals, Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the Philippines' dedication to safeguarding the rights and welfare of its citizens abroad.

"Noting Germany’s interest in expanded labor cooperation to include other Filipino skilled workers and professionals, the Philippines reaffirms our commitment to ensure the protection of the rights and welfare of Filipinos around the world," Marcos Jr. said.

Meanwhile, the Philippines and Germany have signed the renewal of the Cooperation Programme between the Technical Education Skills Development Authority and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training.

This agreement is poised to streamline the process for Filipino workers seeking employment opportunities in Germany, fostering greater cooperation and mutual benefit.

''Both sides are also working towards the conclusion of the Memorandum of Agreement on the placement of skilled workers and other professionals,'' the President said.

"We will continue to work on other agreements across various areas of cooperation, and look forward to their conclusion in the near future," Marcos Jr. added.

Around 35,000 Filipinos are employed in Germany across various sectors such as healthcare, IT, as well as hotel and hospitality services.

The collaborative efforts between the Philippines and Germany signify a shared commitment to fostering stronger ties in labor cooperation and upholding the rights and welfare of Filipino workers abroad. As negotiations progress, both nations anticipate further advancements in their bilateral relations, paving the way for increased opportunities and mutual prosperity.