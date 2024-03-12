Go’s Malasakit Team leads Cebu distribution activity

The Malasakit Team of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go partnered with Mayor Michael Rama of Cebu City in assisting fire victims last Friday, 8 March. In observance of Fire Prevention Month, Go reminded the public to stay vigilant and enhance fire prevention awareness efforts.

Go highlighted the ongoing modernization program of the Bureau of Fire Protection. This 10-year program, mandated by Republic Act 11589, which Go primarily authored and co-sponsored, aims to enhance the BFP’s capability to respond to fire emergencies and disasters.

The program involves acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting additional personnel and providing specialized training for firefighters, among other initiatives.

“Modernizing the Bureau of Fire Protection is crucial for improving its ability to respond to emergencies and disasters. The government must invest in the modernization of the BFP to ensure the safety and well-being of the Filipinos,” he said.

Go’s Malasakit Team extended their support to fire victims by distributing snacks, masks, vitamins, shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball to 47 affected households. Additionally, they handed out a mobile phone and shoes to select recipients.

Meanwhile, necessary livelihood and housing assistance await qualified beneficiaries as the Department of Trade and Industry and the National Housing Authority evaluated victims for their respective assistance programs.