Benguet logs dengue cases increase

BAGUIO CITY — The Provincial Health Office in Benguet province on Tuesday revealed that it has logged an increase in dengue cases as it intensifies information dissemination and coordination with barangay health workers in the province.

Based on the latest data of the Benguet Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, the number of cases of dengue infection reached to 276. This was from the month of January to March of 2024.

It disclosed that it was higher by seven percent higher than that of the same months last year as the health office listed 258 cases from January to March 2023.

PHO is monitoring the municipality of Mankayan which has 37 cases in the first three months of 2024 — higher than the 10 cases in the same months last year.

Tublay town listed 39 cases from January to March this year, higher than the 13 cases last year while Buguias municipality has 19 cases which is also higher compared to the 11 cases last year.

Meantime, Benguet capital La Trinidad and Sablan municipality are also under the tight watch of the PHO as the office said that the average age of persons being infected with dengue is from 10 to 14.

The PHO also said that there were no dengue-caused deaths reported in the province this year.