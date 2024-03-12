Angeles demolition injures 6

Angeles City, Pampanga — At least six individuals were reportedly injured while two people were arrested by authorities for possession of illegal firearms during a demolition operation at Barangay Anunas on Tuesday.

Witnesses said that tensions rose anew between the demolition crew of Clarkhills Properties Corporation and the residents of Barangay Anunas, leading to the arrest of two individuals during the course of the demolition.

The two suspects are now facing charges for frustrated homicide and violation of RA 10591.

Meantime, the six injured were taken to nearby hospitals after sustaining wounds from stray bullets. Authorities have yet to confirm which side of the opposing forces are the victims part of.

“The situation is being thoroughly assessed to understand the circumstances that led to these injuries. We are committed to cooperating with relevant authorities and conducting a transparent investigation into the matter,” the Angeles City Police Office said.

Police also said that the conflict between the two became an opportunity for thieves to ransack houses during the chaos.

During the incident, a female reporter was also allegedly held by the demolition team.

The female reporter — identified as K5 radio reporter Rowena Quejada — was covering the ongoing demolition at Sitio Balubad in Barangay Anunas when she was accosted by armed men who allegedly questioned her and took her belongings.

One of the armed men allegedly pointed his gun at Quejada and called the media “demonyo” (devils) for reporting the land dispute.

A Japanese national reportedly helped Quejada hid in his house and waited until the tension eased.

Another newshen, Joann Manabat of Rappler was also threatened by plainclothes men wearing red, blue and white shirts.

Both Quejada and Manabat are members of the Central Luzon Media Association.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. has condemned the act, stressing that he will not condone any attacks against members of the media.