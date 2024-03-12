A populist Comelec?

A populist person or entity is one who, between the hoi polloi and elite, appears to be more identified with the former. From his words and actions, one gets the impression that his heart is in the right place, and his perspective on issues seems objective despite pressure from weighty influencers. The law and evidence are what matter most to him.

You hardly see this in a regulatory body that decides on issues brought by contending parties all claiming the validity of their position. The regulator decides for one party but reaps the ire of the other. He is torn between the devil and the deep blue sea. He cannot wriggle out of the controversy without being scathed and crucified by the losing party. You see this scenario played out in electoral contests arbitered by the Commission on Elections.

The position of Comelec Commissioner puts one in an exalted state deciding the fate of candidates. More often, the loftiness gets to one’s head and affects his demeanor. Commissioners feel and act as if they are the gods of Mount Olympus, who decide on candidates’ political life and death. They are inaccessible to ordinary mortals except in tribunal hearings where the parties’ counsels engage in legal and factual hermeneutics. They have a warped sense of aloofness as equating integrity.

This perception, however, is undergoing a gradual shift to more democracy if one has to define the ism as the Lincolnian — the people, by the people, and for the people — and Jeffersonian — government authority emanates from the people,” which derived its origin from political Athens.

The Comelec, under the helm of George Erwin Garcia, an unassuming and humble lawyer who was plucked from a lucrative law practice to initiate reforms in the poll body, is breaking the mold to change the public’s perception of coldness, if not haughtiness, of Comelec commissioners. Their frequent visit to places where electoral processes are being conducted have endeared them to the public, a meaningful gesture of bringing government to the people who are theoretically their sovereigns.

Last weekend, they came again to Marawi City to conduct and supervise the plebiscite to create three barangays in the city initiated under the aegis of the local government. Unknowingly, Comelec struck a mother lode of goodwill with the affected Maranaws, who had been desiring for years to recreate their barangays, which were abolished in a sweeping move by the revolutionary government of the late President Corazon Aquino several decades ago, presumably for failure to meet the legal requirements to become a barangay.

Chairman Garcia and Commissioners Ernesto Maceda Jr. and Aimee Ferolino came with other officials and staff. They successfully conducted the plebiscite with nary an incident to mar the credibility of the process. The residents were very appreciative of the poll officials who left the comfort of their air-conditioned offices and weathered the distance and risks of travel to carry out the process. The residents of the newly created barangays now look to the future with optimism, knowing they are collectively responsible for the peace and prosperity that is the raison d’etre for the barangays.

The commissioners could have delegated the supervision to their field officers, but they decided to be hands-on to eliminate any doubts about the legality and integrity of the process. This endeared them to the Maranaws, many of whom had never seen top officials from Manila visit and help them.

Somehow, the anguish of waiting for compensation from the government for the damage they sustained in the 2017 siege by terrorists had been assuaged and momentarily forgotten.

Comelec commissioners come and go, but very few leave indelible footprints of reform in the body that has withstood the vicissitudes of time and space. The Garcia-led Commission is manifesting an earnestness to leave a legacy of reforms that will make election results truly reflective of the people’s will.

amb_mac_lanto@yahoo.com