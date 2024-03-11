ZCRC physiotherapy services supported

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Zamboanga City Medical Center and the local courts in this city have expressed full support to the operation of a physiotherapy services facility of the Zamboanga City Reformatory Center here, the first in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology nationwide.

Zamboanga City Jail-Male Dormitory Warden Jail Supt. Xavier Solda on Sunday disclosed that Persons Deprived of Liberty inside the ZCJ-Male Dormitory who need physiotherapy services can now be treated inside the ZCRC anytime without a court order and for free.

Solda explained that PDLs need not wait to be cleared by the court and to be lined up in government hospitals for weeks to avail of physical therapy services.