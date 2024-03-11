Slain teenagers’ families plea justice

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija — The family of the slain teenagers are asking for justice as the two are laid to rest today.

Marietta dela Cruz, 41-year-old mother of slain teenagers Kyle Joseph, is appealing to the the Philippine National Police to deliver justice to the boy’s killer.

To recall, Kyle Joseph and fellow 17-year-old Jamil Fermin were found dead in a creek in Purok 5, Barangay Sta. Arcadia midday of 2 March.

Dela Cruz is asking Police Regional Office 3 director Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr. to catch the suspects who murdered his son.

Initial reports disclosed that the two teenagers went to a birthday party on the evening of 1 March but failed to return home.