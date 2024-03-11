Resurrection of Damien (2)

If you have not read part 1, go to https://tribune.net.ph/2024/03/08/the-resurrection-of-damien-1

And so, the big publisher accepted Damien’s first mini-novel. It was easy to catapult him to the stars because of his best-selling poems. His novel was an overnight sensation, another best seller. Like his poems, it was the simplicity of the story which touched many readers, about a young uneducated peasant boy who taught the son of a tycoon how to spend his millions.

Damien: Wow! I am now a true novelist, gramps. I want to write my next novel soon, the story of...

Isko: (Interrupting Damien) Warning, Damien. Don’t let this get to your head. Ego is your enemy. Eventually, when Ernest Hemingway realized he could no longer write, he put a shotgun into his mouth.

Damien: No suicide for me. I would probably go into hallucinogens to escape depression but not suicide.

The critics pounced on Damien’s book because they discovered that he was a former drug addict and convict. They berated him and tried to destroy him. But the more they tried, the more people read his writings out of curiosity. Eventually, his book exploded — translated into 48 languages worldwide.

Isko: The Lord pedestaled you because he wants you to write for him. Don’t you forget that.

Damien: Gramps, I knew that the moment I wrote my poems overlooking Compostela Valley. I am his pen. He will write using me. I am not the author, a mere pen at his disposal. He is the author.

And so Damien became an overnight millionaire.

Isko: So, how are you planning to spend your millions. That decision will make or break your life.

Damien: I don’t know yet what to do. It will come to me. $6 million is not that big. The Lord will decide for me. I have to think hard before I take the biggest dive of my life. Let’s arm wrestle to clear our minds. (They arm-wrestle and Damien won after an excruciating 3 minutes of struggle.)

Isko: I’m getting old, Damien.

Damien: Let’s brainstorm, gramps.

So, Isko bought a remote island in the Philippines, where he and Damien cooked up a storm.

Damien: So, what do we do with my millions?

Isko: Our millions now, Damien. Okay. How about a publishing house for young talented kids on the rise.

Damien: Good idea, Project No. 1. More ideas. How about a wheel chair college focusing on sports.

Isko: Good idea, Project No. 2. A school for poor kids with talent.

Damien: Let’s stop right there. Let’s do Projects 1 and 2.

And so, Damien and Isko set up a publishing house for kids who were budding writers. They also built a school for budding writers right on “brainstorm” island. The millions vanished rapidly. The projects were a success but they ran out of money.

Isko: I will donate $15 million, and ask a friend to donate another $15 million. With your $6 million, we have $36 million. That should do. Let me call Josephine. She is the famous lady tycoon who built a network of homes for the elderly across Asia. She doesn’t know what to do with her filthy money. We can help her spend her money. (He calls her on the spot.) Hi Josephine, this is lover boy. I need your help.

Josephine: (voice over, Isko turns on the volume so Damien can hear). Hi, lover boy. I miss you. What can I do for you?

Isko: I am building a school for kid writers and a publishing house. I need a partner.

Josephine: (voice over) Just up my alley. As long as it is for kids and old folks, I’m with you. How much do you need?

Isko: $15 million each, you and me, and $6 million from my friend Damien here.

Josephine: (voice over) You know I can’t refuse my idol. Come over, help me spend my millions, lover boy.

Isko winks at Damien

Read about Paulo Coelho, whose life inspired this article = https://eastwindjournals.com/2023/03/23/from-ex-addict-ex-con-to-best-seller-writer-true-tales-volume-13/