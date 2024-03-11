P64-M smuggled cigarettes seized

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Naval Forces Western Mindanao has intercepted and apprehended a motor launch loaded with imported tobacco leave products in Simunul, Tawi-Tawi province.

NFWM commander Rear Adm. Donn Anthony Miraflor on Sunday narrated that BRP Jose Loor Sr. (PC390) intercepted and apprehended M/L Yasmen within the vicinity of Manuk Mangkaw Island in Simunul.

Miraflor said PC390 while patrolling its area of operations, the PC390 intercepted the vessel and swiftly moved and conducted a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure to check on the cargoes of the motor launch.

He said that when the Navy operatives were conducting a VBSS, they found that the motor launch was loaded with an estimated P64 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

According to Miraflor, the apprehension of M/L Yasmen transpired during a routine maritime security patrol, maritime law enforcement operation, external defense operation and sovereign patrol of PC390 to ensure maritime interest at the Trilateral Patrol area.

“Upon inspection, it was revealed that M/L Yasmen was laden with a cache of undocumented smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P64 million,” Miraflor said.

The seized smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs Sub-Port Bongao Station for proper disposition and further investigation.

“This successful operation underscores the Philippine Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguard the nation’s borders and combat illegal activities, including smuggling that undermines national security and economic integrity,” Miraflor said.

“We remain resolute in our mission to uphold maritime security and promote lawful commerce within Philippine waters,” he added.